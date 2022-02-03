Flixxo (FLIXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $600,116.99

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Flixxo has a total market cap of $600,116.99 and approximately $247.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flixxo

Flixxo is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

