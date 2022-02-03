FLO (FLO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.