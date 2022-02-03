FlypMe (FYP) One Day Volume Hits $52.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $52.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

