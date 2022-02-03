Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
