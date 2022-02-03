Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 503,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

