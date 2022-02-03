Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOR. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $993.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

