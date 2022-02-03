ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $14.85. ForgeRock shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 2,878 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $8,736,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $2,183,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

