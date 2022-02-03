FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.45 million.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,904. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.