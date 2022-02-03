Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $275,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

Anthem stock opened at $444.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

