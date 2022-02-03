Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after acquiring an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after acquiring an additional 131,735 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.