Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,000 shares of company stock worth $89,860,230 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $169.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

