Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $94.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

