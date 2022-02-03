Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.13 EPS.

Shares of FTV traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,188. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

