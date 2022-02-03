Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$174.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$174.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$167.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$195.71.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$169.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$32.46 billion and a PE ratio of 37.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$176.96.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at C$145,260,250.38. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605 over the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

