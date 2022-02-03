Franklin Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

BEN opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.