Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BEN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 3,962,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

