Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Youssef Zakharia Sells 16,451 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

