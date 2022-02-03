Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Up 28.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price shot up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.70. 214,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 121,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.91.

The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$183.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7699998 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

