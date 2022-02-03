FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 22,427,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,390,232. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.