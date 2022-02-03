Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

FULT opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FULT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

