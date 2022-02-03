Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 1,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.84. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

