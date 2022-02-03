Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Buys £233,356.34 in Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($42.24) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($313,735.33).

Zillah Byng-Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.10), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,984,873.62).

Shares of Future stock traded down GBX 292.50 ($3.93) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,115.50 ($41.89). The company had a trading volume of 1,839,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,343. The company has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,466.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,534.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,512 ($60.66) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.25) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.16) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.81).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

