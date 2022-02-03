FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Shares of FF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,094. The stock has a market cap of $330.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $17.86.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
