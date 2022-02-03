FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,094. The stock has a market cap of $330.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FutureFuel by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FutureFuel by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FutureFuel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.