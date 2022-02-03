Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.25) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.16) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,512 ($60.66) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.81).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,130 ($42.08) on Thursday. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,466.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,534.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.10), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,984,873.62).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

