FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
FVCB opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.49.
In other news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.