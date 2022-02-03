FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

FVCB opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

