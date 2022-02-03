FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Brigham Minerals, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

MNRL stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -205.16 and a beta of 2.17. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

