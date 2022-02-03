FY2022 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Increased by Boenning Scattergood

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.