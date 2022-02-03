FY2022 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Cut by Cormark

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$158.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.28 million.

