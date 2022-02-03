FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Raised by Desjardins (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.61.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

CM stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $85.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

