GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $470.27 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.87 and a 200-day moving average of $477.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

