Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 26,500 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 201.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 201.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 726,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 485,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.