Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.35% of SSR Mining worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $19,266,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 49.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SSR Mining by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

