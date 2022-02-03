Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Shares of HD stock opened at $373.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

