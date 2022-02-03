Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.93% of Tennant worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

