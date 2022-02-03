Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GANX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,482.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.