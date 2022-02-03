Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,179.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,175,758 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,932.59.

Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 4,400 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,494.80.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 1,550 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$952.32.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 6,400 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,809.28.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 2,270 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,498.20.

Shares of CVE:GWM opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

