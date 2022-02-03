Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,179.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,175,758 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,932.59.
Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 4,400 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,494.80.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 1,550 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$952.32.
- On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 6,400 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,809.28.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 2,270 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,498.20.
Shares of CVE:GWM opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78.
Galway Metals Company Profile
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.
Read More: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.