Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,000 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

