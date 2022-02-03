Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of TRMB opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

