Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 8,458 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.63 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

