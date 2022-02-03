Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,209 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,102,000 after acquiring an additional 91,011 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

