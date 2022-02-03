Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PROG were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PROG by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PROG by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PROG by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

PROG stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

