Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

