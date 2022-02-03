Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 8.32% of Communications Systems worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

NASDAQ JCS opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Communications Systems Profile

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.