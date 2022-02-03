Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Movado Group news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $863.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

