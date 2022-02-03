GamerCoin Price Tops $0.0543 on Top Exchanges (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $18.84 million and $32.97 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.10 or 0.07247958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,883.14 or 0.99819834 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054566 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

