GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,493.0 days.

GEAGF stock remained flat at $$51.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

