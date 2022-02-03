GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,493.0 days.

GEAGF stock remained flat at $$51.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

