General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

NYSE GD opened at $214.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.54. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $148.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

