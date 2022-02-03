Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Reaches $776,905.10

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $776,905.10 and $26,461.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.94 or 0.07282688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,896.69 or 0.99782157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054865 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

