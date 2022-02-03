Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

