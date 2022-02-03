Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,589 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,589 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of RBC Bearings worth $103,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $175.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.91. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROLL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

