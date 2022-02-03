Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 962,391 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Clarivate worth $96,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $760,346,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $298,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $245,093,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -110.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.